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Raj Thackeray cancels MNS's Dipotsav over Maharashtra drought

Wed, 04 November 2026
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12:23
Image: ANI Photo
Image: ANI Photo
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party will not be hosting a Dipotsav party this year.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray said that their annual Diwali celebration at Shivaji Park in Mumbai will be cancelled due to severe drought in the state.

He said that if the situation improves, there will be a Dipotsav next year.

Thackeray issued a video message, appealing people to be mindful of water usage while celebrating the festival. He said that celebrating Diwali extravagantly when rural Maharashtra is reeling from a severe drought and farmers are under financial pressure is not prudent.

The Maharashtra government has declared 85 per cent of the state as drought-hit following deficient rains in 2026. The government also announced an interim aid of Rs 5,000 to farmers before the festival of Diwali.

The MNS's Dipotsav attracts thousands of people every year with the Shivaji Park area decorated with lights, and a synchronised firecracker display.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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