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Rahul sounds poll bugle in Punjab, says 'chitta' major issue facing state

Wed, 04 November 2026
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the AAP government in Punjab on various fronts and termed 'chitta' a major issue in the state.

'Chitta' (adulterated heroin) is a major issue in Punjab, Gandhi said at an 'Insaaf Rally' here, sounding the Congress' poll bugle in Punjab for the Assembly elections due early next year.

"Many years back, I had said that drugs are spreading in Punjab. The BJP and the Akali Dal at that time said Rahul Gandhi does not know anything about Punjab, downplaying the drug menace," Gandhi said.

"People need a government that works for Punjab. Not like AAP, which is run from Delhi," the Congress leader said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the party's Punjab in-charge Sachin Pilot, state Congress chief Pargat Singh, and senior state leaders Partap Bajwa, Vijay Inder Singla, Charanjit Singh Channi, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Rajinder Kaur Bhattal and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring were present at the rally.

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