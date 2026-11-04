Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

QS Asia Rankings 2027: India leads in research output

Wed, 04 November 2026
Share:
10:25
Photograph: Kind courtesy IISc Bengaluru/X (formerly Twitter)
Photograph: Kind courtesy IISc Bengaluru/X (formerly Twitter)
India has retained its position as one of Asia's largest higher education destination in the QS Asia Rankings 2027.

While several leading Indian universities including the IITs have slipped down the global rankings, the good news is India leads QS Asia rankings in the research output per faculty. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru ranks No 1 in this category.

This year, as many as 325 universities from India feature in the QS Asia University Rankings 2027, including 34 new entrants.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi is India's highest-ranked institution at 66th place. IISc Bengaluru follows at 79th. It is down by 15 places in the 2027 rankings.

IIT Bombay is ranked 83rd, followed by IIT Madras at 85th, IIT Kharagpur at 90th and IIT Kanpur at 97th.

All six of India's top-ranked institutions have slipped in the rankings this year.

-REDIFF GETAHEAD

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump's favourites head for resounding defeat
LIVE! Trump's favourites head for resounding defeat

US midterms: Setback for Trump as Dems flip key seats
US midterms: Setback for Trump as Dems flip key seats

Democrats achieved notable successes in the US mid-term elections, flipping key gubernatorial and Senate seats, which served as a significant setback for President Donald Trump. Several Indian-American candidates secured victories in the...

Vivek Ramaswamy defeated in major Republican upset
Vivek Ramaswamy defeated in major Republican upset

Democrats have achieved significant victories in the 2026 US midterm elections, notably flipping the Ohio governorship with Amy Acton defeating Vivek Ramaswamy, and securing the Texas Senate seat with James Talarico's win over Ken...

US midterms: How are Indian-American candidates faring
US midterms: How are Indian-American candidates faring

Indian-American Democrats Suhas Subramanyam and Aruna Miller were projected to win re-election in the US midterm elections. Pia Dandiya held a lead in a Florida congressional race, while Republican Vivek Ramaswamy trailed in Ohio's...

NZ vs India: 1st ODI Updates: Kohli takes a stunner at slips!
NZ vs India: 1st ODI Updates: Kohli takes a stunner at slips!