QS Asia Rankings 2027: India leads in research output

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Photograph: Kind courtesy IISc Bengaluru/X (formerly Twitter)









-REDIFF GETAHEAD

India has retained its position as one of Asia's largest higher education destination in the QS Asia Rankings 2027.While several leading Indian universities including the IITs have slipped down the global rankings, the good news is India leads QS Asia rankings in the research output per faculty. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru ranks No 1 in this category.This year, as many as 325 universities from India feature in the QS Asia University Rankings 2027, including 34 new entrants.The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi is India's highest-ranked institution at 66th place. IISc Bengaluru follows at 79th. It is down by 15 places in the 2027 rankings.IIT Bombay is ranked 83rd, followed by IIT Madras at 85th, IIT Kharagpur at 90th and IIT Kanpur at 97th.All six of India's top-ranked institutions have slipped in the rankings this year.