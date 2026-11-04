Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Prevent damage, lay groundwork for future: Obama

Wed, 04 November 2026
Share:
14:35
image
Former US President Barack Obama has hailed the performance of the Democrat party as they flipped both the House of Representatives and the Senate to take control of the US Congress after the Mid-Term polls. 

"Tonight, the American people sent a clear message -- they want a politics that brings people together rather than divides them, and leaders who offer concrete solutions to the challenges they face. These results were only possible because outstanding candidates stepped forward in every region of the country -- including in areas once considered long shots. They came from different backgrounds and represented a range of political perspectives, but were united by shared values, a belief in public service, and a commitment to putting the people of their districts and states first," Obama posted on X.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump will be impeached multiple times: Republican senator
LIVE! Trump will be impeached multiple times: Republican senator

NZ vs India: 1st ODI Updates: Kohli brings up his 80th ODI half-ton
NZ vs India: 1st ODI Updates: Kohli brings up his 80th ODI half-ton

Dems seize US House, Senate in big setback for Trump
Dems seize US House, Senate in big setback for Trump

Democrats are projected to gain control of both the US House of Representatives and the Senate in the 2026 midterm elections, marking a significant shift in the balance of power and delivering major victories in traditionally Republican...

Abdul El-Sayed becomes first Muslim US Senator
Abdul El-Sayed becomes first Muslim US Senator

Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed has claimed victory in Michigan's Senate race, making him the first Muslim elected to the United States Senate, a historic win amidst a nationwide Democratic sweep in the 2026 midterm elections.

Tough road ahead for Trump as voters abandon Reps
Tough road ahead for Trump as voters abandon Reps

Democrats are projected to gain control of the US House of Representatives, marking a significant political shift. This comes as voters express discontent over economic anxiety, the Iran war, and tariffs, leading to a rebuke of the...