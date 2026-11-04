Prevent damage, lay groundwork for future: Obama

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Tonight, the American people sent a clear message — they want a politics that brings people together rather than divides them, and leaders who offer concrete solutions to the challenges they face.



These results were only possible because outstanding candidates stepped forward in — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 4, 2026



Former US President Barack Obama has hailed the performance of the Democrat party as they flipped both the House of Representatives and the Senate to take control of the US Congress after the Mid-Term polls."Tonight, the American people sent a clear message -- they want a politics that brings people together rather than divides them, and leaders who offer concrete solutions to the challenges they face. These results were only possible because outstanding candidates stepped forward in every region of the country -- including in areas once considered long shots. They came from different backgrounds and represented a range of political perspectives, but were united by shared values, a belief in public service, and a commitment to putting the people of their districts and states first," Obama posted on X.