Pakistan conducts flight test of Fa'az air-to-air missile

09:22

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Pakistan conducted a successful flight test of its first indigenously developed Fa'az air- to-air missile, the army said.



The test was conducted on Tuesday and will "significantly enhance operational flexibility" of the Pakistan Air Force, the army said in a statement issued late Tuesday.



"Equipped with a state-of-the-art terminal guidance system, it can engage enemy aerial targets at longer ranges," the army said.



The test was witnessed by senior officers of the Pakistan Armed Forces, along with scientists and engineers who played a pivotal role in the development of the missile.



Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Army chief Asim Munir congratulated the scientists and engineers on the achievement.