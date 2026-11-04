Now enroll for an academic course for a happy, long-lasting marriage

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Image used for representational purpose only. Illustration: Dominic Xavier/ Rediff





And to help people prepare for it, a Goa college is introducing a new certificate course on "marriage readiness".



The "Marriage Readiness: Preparing for Healthy and Lasting Relationships" certificate course, introduced by the Goa College of Home Science's department of human development and family studies, will be held from December 2 to 17, 2026.



The course explores what it takes to build a healthy, lasting relationship, principal Mahesh Pai said. It focuses on requirement beyond the wedding -- of understanding, commitment and the responsibilities of married life.



The course comes after Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Sunday that the government plans to introduce pre-marriage counselling across the state.





As per reports, more than 3,000 marriage and divorce-related petitions were filed in Goa's civil courts between 2022 and 2025, including 947 in 2024.



Introducing the course, the college's brochure asks: 'We invest almost 20 years in preparing for a career, but how much time do we invest in preparing for a marriage or family life, which usually makes up more of your life than a career?'



The course is open to undergraduate and postgraduate students, unmarried young adults and others interested in building healthy relationships and preparing for marriage, Pai said.



-- REDIFF NEWS

India is a country obsessed with marriages. It seems like the ultimate goal of life for several people, wishing for a marriage that lasts forever.