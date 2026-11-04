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Now enroll for an academic course for a happy, long-lasting marriage

Wed, 04 November 2026
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Image used for representational purpose only. Illustration: Dominic Xavier/ Rediff
Image used for representational purpose only. Illustration: Dominic Xavier/ Rediff
India is a country obsessed with marriages. It seems like the ultimate goal of life for several people, wishing for a marriage that lasts forever. 

And to help people prepare for it, a Goa college is introducing a new certificate course on "marriage readiness".

The "Marriage Readiness: Preparing for Healthy and Lasting Relationships" certificate course, introduced by the Goa College of Home Science's department of human development and family studies, will be held from December 2 to 17, 2026.

The course explores what it takes to build a healthy, lasting relationship, principal Mahesh Pai said. It focuses on requirement beyond the wedding -- of understanding, commitment and the responsibilities of married life.

The course comes after Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Sunday that the government plans to introduce pre-marriage counselling across the state. 

As per reports, more than 3,000 marriage and divorce-related petitions were filed in Goa's civil courts between 2022 and 2025, including 947 in 2024.

Introducing the course, the college's brochure asks: 'We invest almost 20 years in preparing for a career, but how much time do we invest in preparing for a marriage or family life, which usually makes up more of your life than a career?'

The course is open to undergraduate and postgraduate students, unmarried young adults and others interested in building healthy relationships and preparing for marriage, Pai said.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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