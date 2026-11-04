Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Not a hit on me: Trump as voters rebuke him

Wed, 04 November 2026
Share:
11:33
image
US President Donald Trump congratulated Democrats on their string of victories in the midterm elections but insisted that the results should not be seen as a verdict on his presidency.

"The Democrats did a good job. They fought hard," Trump said in a phone interview with Fox News.

Several candidates backed by Trump suffered defeats in states he had comfortably won in the 2024 presidential election. However, he attributed their losses to the candidates themselves rather than dissatisfaction with his administration's policies, particularly on the economy and the war with Iran.

"I don't view it as a hit on me," he said, adding that his presidency had delivered "the greatest two years in the history of the presidency".

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Not a hit on me: Trump as DEMOCRATS WIN HOUSE
LIVE! Not a hit on me: Trump as DEMOCRATS WIN HOUSE

Dems seize US House, Senate in big setback for Trump
Dems seize US House, Senate in big setback for Trump

Democrats are projected to gain control of both the US House of Representatives and the Senate in the 2026 midterm elections, marking a significant shift in the balance of power and delivering major victories in traditionally Republican...

Trump wields veto threat as Democrats take US Congress
Trump wields veto threat as Democrats take US Congress

Following the US midterm elections where Democrats gained control of both the House and Senate, former President Donald Trump has asserted his intention to use his 'Veto' power against what he calls 'insane' legislative proposals from...

Vivek Ramaswamy defeated in major Republican upset
Vivek Ramaswamy defeated in major Republican upset

Democrats have achieved significant victories in the 2026 US midterm elections, notably flipping the Ohio governorship with Amy Acton defeating Vivek Ramaswamy, and securing the Texas Senate seat with James Talarico's win over Ken...

US House to get first Black Speaker as Dems take control
US House to get first Black Speaker as Dems take control

Democrats are projected to reclaim control of the House of Representatives in the 2026 midterm elections, paving the way for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries to potentially become the first African American Speaker of the House,...