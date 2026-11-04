No Plans To Attack Iran: Trump Tells FT

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-- REDIFF NEWS

America has no plans to attack Iran after the midterm elections in the US,told thein a six minute conversation on Tuesday.'I'm ready, we're ready. We're locked and loaded if we need to go, but there may be no reason for it. We seem to be getting everything we want,' the US president told the's'We're not really in a war, because we hit them with the B2 bombers and wiped out their nuclear potential incapacity. We then hit them again, Epic Fury. But if you think about it, we haven't really had a war with them in a long time, six months, maybe more,' Trump said, adding, 'I don't consider that we're in war like Ukraine, wars like World War I, World War II.'Indirect negotiations with Iran about the fate of its roughly 1,000lb stockpile of enriched uranium -- "nuclear dust", as he called it -- were ongoing, Trump said.