New bridge to ease movement of security forces to Indo-Tibetan border

11:24
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
The Meshai Hybrid Bridge, constructed by the 1444 Bridge Construction Company under the Border Roads Organisation's (BRO) Project Udayak, which was inaugurated on Tuesday, will provide much-required connectivity to remote settlements that are integral to the state beyond Walong, including Meshai, Dong and Kaho.
The 460-foot long bridge over over the Lohit river in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district was dedicated to the nation by Border Roads Director General Lt Gen Harpal Singh, who lauded the officials and workers of the Project Udayak team for finishing the task in a short period of time despite the adverse weather conditions.
On November 3, at a programme at Meshai village, Singh called the bridge a 'milestone in border infrastructure development'. The region faces extreme challenges during the monsoon season, damaging bridges built earlier.
The new bridge is key to improving tourism in the region and strengthen road connectivity in Walong, Kibithu and Kaho along the Indo-Tibetan frontier, and facilitate the movement of security forces and civilians.
-- REDIFF NEWS