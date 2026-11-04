Mixed night for Desi candidates, Ramaswamy trails in Ohio

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Indian-American Democrats Suhas Subramanyam and Aruna Miller were projected to secure re-election on Tuesday as the initial results of the United States midterm elections unfolded, while Pia Dandiya maintained an advantage in a fiercely contested Florida congressional race and Republican Vivek Ramaswamy faced a deficit in Ohio's gubernatorial contest.



According to projections from NBC News, Subramanyam claimed victory in Virginia's 10th Congressional District, where the Democratic incumbent captured approximately 63 per cent of the vote compared to Republican challenger Dave Beckwith's 35 per cent, with roughly 82 per cent of the anticipated ballots tallied.



The triumph awards Subramanyam, who initially assumed office in 2025, a second consecutive two-year term in the legislature.



Subramanyam, who achieved the milestone of becoming Virginia's inaugural Indian-American member of Congress in 2024, also contended against independent candidate Ahsen Malik.



In adjacent Maryland, Indian-American Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller secured another mandate following NBC News' projection of Democratic Governor Wes Moore's successful re-election campaign.



Miller, running on the ticket alongside Moore, outpaced Republican lieutenant governor candidate Rob Krop, who served as the running mate of former state delegate Dan Cox.



Her retention guarantees sustained Indian-American representation within a premier state executive office nationwide.



These outcomes marked early victories for Indian-American Democrats while numerous closely monitored races remained undecided.



Within Florida's 22nd Congressional District, Democrat Pia Dandiya held a lead over Republican Casey Askar, securing approximately 52 per cent of the vote against Askar's 48 per cent, with about 94 per cent of the expected vote counted, based on election-night figures from NBC.



Approximately 280,000 ballots had been tallied in the showdown.



Although NBC refrained from projecting an outright victor, Dandiya maintained a significant margin with a minimal volume of ballots remaining unprocessed.



Dandiya, previously a school principal, is attempting to secure a seat in Congress from a newly reconfigured South Florida constituency, drawing national focus as a competitive House battle capable of impacting chamber control.



In Ohio, Democrat Amy Acton established a substantial early advantage over Indian-American Republican Vivek Ramaswamy in the race for governor.



Acton garnered roughly 63 per cent of the ballot share against Ramaswamy's 34 per cent, with approximately one-quarter of the projected vote tabulated, according to NBC News.



Roughly 1.2 million ballots had been recorded at that juncture, though the network noted the contest remained too early to call.



Ramaswamy, a biotechnology entrepreneur and former Republican presidential contender backed by President Donald Trump, is running to succeed term-limited Republican Governor Mike DeWine.



Acton, a medical doctor and former director of health for Ohio, emerged as the Democratic contender in a race capturing widespread attention.



In Massachusetts, Democratic Senator Ed Markey was projected to secure re-election, resulting in an electoral defeat for independent Indian-American candidate Shiva Ayyadurai, who contested the seat alongside Republican John Deaton.



Elsewhere, Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff was projected to retain his seat in Georgia, defeating Republican Congressman Mike Collins in an early Senate race call.



Within Georgia's state legislative races, Indian-American Democrat Jyot Singh established an early advantage over Republican Yassin Moghazy in House District 97, though tabulation remained ongoing.



Additional Indian-American candidates, such as Republican Mahesh Ganorkar in North Carolina and Democrat Pooja Sethi in Texas, awaited conclusive outcomes.



The November 3 elections will establish the balance of power across the 435-member United States House of Representatives and 35 Senate seats, alongside executive governorships, state legislative chambers and municipal offices, occurring precisely midway through Trump's second presidential term.