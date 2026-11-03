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Manipur constitutes peace committees in all 16 districts

Wed, 04 November 2026
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The Manipur government has constituted committees in all 16 districts to promote peace-building efforts through sustained dialogue, community engagement and confidence-building measures, according to an official order.

The order, issued by the home department on October 30 and shared with the media on Tuesday, said the decision was taken in view of the prevailing law and order situation.

"In view of the prevailing law and order situation in the State, and with a view to strengthening peace-building efforts through sustained dialogue, community engagement and confidence-building measures, the Governor of Manipur is pleased to order the constitution of dstrict level peace committees in all districts of the state under the chairmanship of the respective district magistrates," it said.

Each 11-member committee will be headed by the respective district magistrate and will include the Superintendent of police, sub-divisional officers (SDOs), sub-deputy collectors (SDCs) and district-level officers of relevant departments.

Representatives of different communities residing in the district, including community leaders, civil society organisations (CSOs), non-governmental organisations (NGOs), local media and journalists, as well as retired government officers and employees, will also be members of the committees.

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