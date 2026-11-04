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Man swallows toothbrush, undergoes endoscopy

Wed, 04 November 2026
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15:23
Representational image. Pic: KlausHausmann/Pixabay
Representational image. Pic: KlausHausmann/Pixabay
It was a regular morning and autorickshaw driver Rajendra Malusare woke up at his usual time and went to the bathroom to brush his teeth and clean his tongue.

It was something he did regularly.

Except, what followed was not regular at all.

Somehow the toothbrush slipped into his throat and despite his efforts, he ended up swallowing it.

Despite the panic, his family rushed him to the Medicover hospital in Navi Mumbai where the doctors swung into action.

Dr Raosaheb Rathod, Consultant Gastroenterologist, Hepatologist and Therapeutic Endoscopist said that an endoscopy showed the toothbrush lying horizontally in the stomach.

It was challenging for the doctors because the 19-cm long toothbrush's rigidity meant it can't be manoeuvred through the twists and turns of the digestive system.

 'Through repeated manoeuvres and changes in the patient's position, we managed to guide it past this junction. The toothbrush then became stuck near the upper oesophageal sphincter and post-cricoid region in the throat. Since the object was rigid and could not bend to follow the natural curves of the food pipe, removing it required further careful manoeuvring before we could successfully extract it intact through the mouth,' Dr Rathod told the media on Tuesday.

With no internal injury found on the patient, Malusare was discharged within a couple of hours.

'I was scared I would be unable to breathe when this happened. I am thankful to God and everybody else who helped me that I can see another Diwali,' he said.

And he also learnt an important lesson. 'Today, I use the toothbrush only to clean my teeth, not my tongue.'

-- REDIFF NEWS

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