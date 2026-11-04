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Mammootty to be face of Keralam's road safety campaign

Wed, 04 November 2026
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Pic: Courtesy Mammootty/Instagram
Pic: Courtesy Mammootty/Instagram
With around 3,700 people losing their lives in road accidents every year, Keralam is preparing to launch a major campaign to make its roads safer by bringing together public awareness, stricter enforcement and community participation.

The Keralam Road Safety Mission, aimed at reducing road accident fatalities, will be launched on November 15 at 11 am at the Town Hall, state Transport Minister C P John announced on Wednesday.

Actor Mammootty will be the brand ambassador of the mission.

The campaign will be based on the concept of 'Enlighten and Enforce', which seeks to raise public awareness about road safety while ensuring strict compliance with traffic rules, he said.

The objective is to reach everyone, from schoolchildren to senior citizens, and make road safety a shared responsibility rather than leaving it solely to the police and transport authorities, John said.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan will head the mission, with the Transport minister serving as its co-chairperson. Ministers from eight departments will be part of the initiative.

The programme will be extended to district and local self-government levels. Safe driving clubs will also be formed to encourage responsible driving.

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