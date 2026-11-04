Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Mahadev betting app co-founder Ravi Uppal arrested in Dubai

Wed, 04 November 2026
Share:
19:46
image
Ravi Uppal, co-promoter of the Mahadev online betting app, has been arrested in the UAE, and India is moving to extradite him, officials said on Wednesday.

The development comes after a CBI team brought back Uppal's friend and another promoter of the Mahadev app, Saurabh Chandrakar, from Oman on November 1 after a court there allowed his extradition to India in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

Authorities in Dubai arrested 46-year-old Uppal based on an Interpol Red Notice issued against him by Indian probe agencies, the officials told PTI.

The CBI and the ED are working to extradite him to India, they said.

Uppal was once detained by authorities in the UAE in 2023 but agencies later found that he was in Australia.

Both Uppal and Chandrakar hail from Bhilai town in Durg district of Chhattisgarh.

The agency said the Mahadev app, also called Mahadev Online Book (MOB), began operations in 2019-20. Its user base grew "sharply" during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and continued to expand.

The app, which runs through thousands of panels, allegedly generated proceeds of crime worth Rs 80,000 crore since 2019.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mahadev betting app co-founder Ravi Uppal arrested in Dubai
LIVE! Mahadev betting app co-founder Ravi Uppal arrested in Dubai

Meet the Indian-Americans who won US midterm elections
Meet the Indian-Americans who won US midterm elections

Several Indian-Americans have achieved significant victories in the US midterm elections, with five securing seats in the House of Representatives and Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller winning re-election. The article profiles...

Big overhaul in Agnipath scheme as govt grants 2-yr extension
Big overhaul in Agnipath scheme as govt grants 2-yr extension

The Indian government has announced a significant overhaul of the Agnipath scheme, offering all Agniveers an additional two-year extension period and a subsequent pathway to permanent recruitment in the armed forces, subject to...

'Bro, give me Gyanesh': US midterm poll triggers meme fest
'Bro, give me Gyanesh': US midterm poll triggers meme fest

Social media erupted with memes and witty one-liners featuring Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar following Donald Trump's Republican Party's significant losses in the US mid-term polls. These memes humorously suggested Kumar's...

Defence ministry denies RTI plea on air chief selection
Defence ministry denies RTI plea on air chief selection

The Defence Ministry invoked national security to deny information regarding the appointment process of the Chief of Air Staff, including names of officers considered and policy guidelines. This denial, upheld by the Central Information...