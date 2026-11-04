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Maha minister donates Rs 1 cr to farmers amid drought, cuts son's wedding celebrations

Wed, 04 November 2026
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22:35
Maharashtra minister Atul Save/ANI Photo
Maharashtra minister Atul Save/ANI Photo
Maharashtra minister Atul Save has said his family has decided to donate Rs 1 crore to farmers affected by drought instead of spending the amount on celebrations for his younger son's upcoming wedding.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Save said the decision was taken jointly by the two families in view of the difficult situation faced by farmers, particularly in the Marathwada region, due to crop losses and drought.

Save's younger son, Anurag, is scheduled to marry Isha, daughter of prominent Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-based businessman Ajit Mule, on November 25.

The minister, who holds the portfolios of Other Backward Bahujan Welfare, Dairy Development, Non-Conventional Energy and Divyang Welfare, said organising a grand celebration was not appropriate at a time when thousands of families across Maharashtra were facing hardships due to drought and agricultural losses.

The two families had initially planned to invite thousands of people who had maintained longstanding associations with them to attend the wedding. However, considering the prevailing situation, they decided to take a different approach and contribute towards relief efforts for farmers, he said.

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