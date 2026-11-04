Lucknow to be protected by undercover cops this festive season

15:59

Image: ANI Photo

The police in Lucknow are set to deploy plainclothes personnel in crowded markets to catch pickpockets, snatchers and those targeting shoppers during the festive rush.



The directives to check crime were issued by Police Commission Tarun Gauba at a meetng to assess law-and-order arrangements for Dhanteras, Diwali, Bhai Dooj and Chhath.



Police personnel in plain clothes should be deployed, as required, at crowded markets, jewellery establishments and other sensitive locations so that pickpockets, those who cheat people through diversionary tactics, snatchers and other criminal activities can be effectively curbed, police commissioner Tarun Gauba said.



Police stations have been directed to conduct regular foot marches and vehicle patrols, particularly along the major roads, markets and sensitive locations. Female police personnel, along with Mission Shakti and Anti-Romeo teams will also be deployed for women's safety.



Additional security personnel and police pickets will be deployed at crowded markets, shopping malls, commercial establishments, religious places and jewellery markets, a statement said.



-- REDIFF NEWS