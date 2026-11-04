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Khushi Kapoor Is Now A Businesswoman!

Wed, 04 November 2026
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15:05
Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram
Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram
Khushi Kapoor is adding entrepreneur to her resume! 

The actress celebrated the launch of her nail brand, nailinit, at a Diwali party, arriving in a shimmering silver-grey strapless mermaid gown. But this is more than a celebrity brand association. Khushi has joined as Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer alongside Shubham Singhal and Tanishq Ambegaokar.

Drawing from her own experience with nail extensions, she was involved in developing an adhesive that offers salon-like longevity while being mindful of natural nail health. The brand's launch range goes beyond press-on nails, with cuticle oil and guidance on prep, application and removal. 

Khushi is also involved in product development, sourcing, manufacturing decisions, marketing and creative direction. Looks like she's ready to get hands-on with business, quite literally!

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