Jason Statham, Guy Ritchie announce 7th film together

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Jason Statham





-- REDIFF MOVIES

British action star Jason Statham, who debuted with Guy Ritchie's own debutand went on to do five more films with him, has just signed on for their 7th film together.As announced by Netflix,, set in the London criminal underworld, is a 'stylish revenge actioner' (yawn). It will start rolling in early 2027, and be shot in the UK.The British filmmaker will write and direct the film, apart from co-producing it with Black Bear Pictures and Statham's Punch Palace Productions.Ritchie and Statham have earlier collabed onand, apart from currently working on another action-thriller,