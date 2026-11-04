Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Iran exempts India, 3 other nations from Hormuz curbs

Wed, 04 November 2026
Share:
18:20
image
The Iranian government on Tuesday said that Indian shipping vessels had been granted exemptions from restrictions that they have applied in the Strait of Hormuz. 

Ahmad Hayat-Moghaddam, Vice Chairman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee said that exemptions from transit restrictions had been granted and vessels from China, Iraq, and Qatar can navigate the waterway without limitations.

Speaking at a meeting reviewing economic and security conditions, Hayat-Moghaddam stated, "Regarding the Strait of Hormuz, we have already 'pardoned' four countries. Right now, India, China, Iraq, and Qatar. They are free, meaning they are free from our point of view. The Americans also have no issues with them. They go back and forth through the Strait of Hormuz."

"Well, we are doing business, right? We have done this for the Indians so that we can import medicine. We have done this for the Chinese so that we can have political support from them, although we also take money from them," he added.

Meanwhile, Top Iranian officials are pushing the country's military leadership to consider a Qatari-brokered deal as a potential conflict with the United States looms.

According to Al Arabiya, current Iranian internal assessments indicate that a resumption of direct war with the United States is now considered the most likely scenario by Tehran.

Despite these alarming military projections, senior Iranian political figures have actively interceded to advocate for a diplomatic resolution.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi have strongly advised the nation's military leadership to engage constructively with a proposal submitted by Qatari mediators to halt the conflict, Al Arabiya reported, citing sources.

The report further reveals that Qatari envoys recently travelled directly to Tehran with a strict and limited mandate. Rather than conducting extended rounds of negotiations, the mediators arrived in the capital solely to collect Iran's official and definitive response to the proposed framework.

While political leaders continue to push for an open diplomatic path, military strategists in Iran remain deeply sceptical of maintaining peace and view a return to active confrontation with American forces as the primary trajectory moving forward.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Iran exempts India, 3 other nations from Hormuz curbs
LIVE! Iran exempts India, 3 other nations from Hormuz curbs

Ro Khanna to Pia Dandiya: How desis fared in US midterm polls
Ro Khanna to Pia Dandiya: How desis fared in US midterm polls

Indian-American Democratic lawmakers Ami Bera, Ro Khanna, Suhas Subramanyam, and Pramila Jayapal have been re-elected to the US House of Representatives, with Pia Dandiya making her debut, marking a strong showing by the community in the...

'Bro, give me Gyanesh': US midterm poll triggers meme fest
'Bro, give me Gyanesh': US midterm poll triggers meme fest

Social media erupted with memes and witty one-liners featuring Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar following Donald Trump's Republican Party's significant losses in the US mid-term polls. These memes humorously suggested Kumar's...

Major overhaul in Agnipath scheme as govt grants 2-yr extension
Major overhaul in Agnipath scheme as govt grants 2-yr extension

The Indian government has announced a significant overhaul of the Agnipath scheme, offering all Agniveers an additional two-year extension period and a subsequent pathway to permanent recruitment in the armed forces, subject to...

Is US Shrimp Lobby Targeting Indian Exporters?
Is US Shrimp Lobby Targeting Indian Exporters?

An American shrimp producer's complaint against an Indian exporter over alleged forced labour could threaten 35% of India's marine exports to the US.