India will soon follow: Cong leader as Dems win midterms

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Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed on Wednesday cited the Democratic Party's significant gains in the US midterm elections, including its historic victory in Kansas, to target US President Donald Trump, saying that corrupt people who mislead citizens about the economy and undermine democracy would be voted out.



In a post on X, Mohamed referred to the Democratic victory in Kansas, where the party won a US Senate seat for the first time since 1932, and said the result showed that even a seemingly impossible electoral outcome could be achieved.



"The Midterm elections in the U.S. show us that those who are corrupt, who lie about the economy, who subvert Democracy will be kicked out! Kansas has never elected a Democrat since 1932, but it has today! Hence the impossible can be made possible when a Tyrant Subverts Democracy. India will soon follow!" she wrote.



The November 3 midterm elections saw Democrats make significant gains in traditionally Republican strongholds, with victories in Senate and gubernatorial contests across several states, including Kansas, Texas and Iowa.



Democrat Adam Hamilton defeated Republican incumbent Roger Marshall in Kansas, marking the first time since 1932 that the state elected a Democrat to the US Senate. In Texas, Democrat Gina Hinojosa defeated Republican incumbent Greg Abbott in the gubernatorial race, while Rob Sand won the governor's race in Iowa.



Democrats also registered gains in key Senate contests, including in South Carolina and Texas, where James Talarico defeated Republican candidate Ken Paxton. The party also flipped seats in Ohio, North Carolina and Iowa, among other states.