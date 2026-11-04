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Workers protest at Havells' Alwar plant

Wed, 04 November 2026
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16:07
Image: @havells__india/ Instagram
Image: @havells__india/ Instagram
A few workers gathered at the factory gate in Alwar, Rajasthan on November 3 with certain demands, which it termed as "undue", electrical goods maker Havells India Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The company reported a protest by a section of workers at its manufacturing facility in Alwar, and said the management was holding discussions with them to resolve the matter.

Havells said that it was closely monitoring the situation and would provide further updates, if required, in accordance with regulatory requirements.

The Alwar facility, which is a critical component of Havells' cable manufacturing operations, is undergoing a major capacity enhancement programme.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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