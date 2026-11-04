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Have serious concerns about future of US, says sore loser Vivek Ramaswamy

Wed, 04 November 2026
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Following a bruising defeat in the Midwestern battleground, Indian-American Republican Vivek Ramaswamy candidly addressed supporters at a subdued watch party after conceding the Ohio gubernatorial race to Democrat Amy Acton.

Reflecting on the outcome of a high-profile campaign heavily backed by US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, Ramaswamy expressed mixed emotions about the political climate.

"I have to tell you, I have some serious concerns about the future direction of our country. There's no avoiding that," he told the gathering.

Offering a note of resilience following the electoral setback, Ramaswamy added, "But I do believe that there have been many ups and downs in the history of our country, and we have, in the end, still found our way upward."

The defeat marks a significant blow for Republicans in a state that President Trump won comfortably in 2024.

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