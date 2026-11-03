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Gurugram bans construction, demolition activities from Nov 5 to 20

Wed, 04 November 2026
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The Gurugram administration has imposed a ban on dust-generating construction and demolition activities in the district from November 5 to 20 to curb rising air pollution, in compliance with directives issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh issued the orders on Tuesday, also directing Haryana government and private offices to allow a maximum of 50 per cent of their staff to attend physically, with the remaining employees working from home.

The construction ban will extend to highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, pipelines and other linear public infrastructure projects.

However, industrial establishments and essential services have been exempted from the restrictions.

Projects related to railways, metro, airports, hospitals, water supply, sanitation and national security will also be exempted from the construction restrictions, according to the orders.

The SDMs concerned and officials of the Pollution Control Board will conduct daily inspections to ensure compliance.

Violations of the orders will invite action under the CAQM Act, 2021, the administration said.

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