Gujarat civic official suspended over non-functioning streetlights during Modi visit

20:53

An official of Dabhoi Municipality in the district has been suspended for alleged negligence as 14 streetlights remained non-functional along a stretch of road through which Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy passed on October 31.



PM Modi, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and others visited the Statue of Unity at Ekta Nagar in neighbouring Narmada district on October 30 and 31 to take part in the National Unity Day celebrations.



Dabhoi Municipality chief oficer Viraj Shah suspended Mahesh Vasava, in-charge of the lighting department, under Section 48 of the Gujarat Municipalities Act, 1963, which deals with the imposition of penalties on negligent officials.



Two streetlights in Nandodi Bhagol area and 12 lights along Shinor Crossroads and Sarita Bridge did not function, while some others were flickering when the convoy passed, the suspension order said.



The lapse came to light on the evening of October 31 when the convoy travelled back from Ekta Nagar to Vadodara, officials said.



The highway connecting Vadodara with the Statue of Unity passes outside Dabhoi, with several key roads of the town leading onto it.