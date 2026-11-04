Guess Who Wanted To Have Judi Dench's M Killed?

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Daniel Craig and Judi Dench in Skyfall

Judi Dench played James Bond's MI5 boss for over eight films, from 1995's GoldenEye to 2012's Skyfall, where her character was killed off (she had a cameo in Spectre too, where she appears on TV for a bit).



The 91-year-old actress has a lot to say about her stint as the Bond boss, and dedicates a portion to it in her newly-released memoir, Is It Too Late To Make A Run For It.



'I loved playing M because it was great to be able to tell all those men where to get off; put them in their place. "You're a sexist, misogynist dinosaur," she says to Pierce Brosnan at their first meeting. I was drunk with power. I also got to wear some very nice suits and pretend I knew what I was talking about; and to muck about with gadgets when, in real life, I can't even work the ironing board,' Judi writes in her memoir.



Did you know it was Daniel Craig's idea to have M killed?



She shares how it unfolded: 'I was taken to the Wolseley restaurant by Barbara, Michael and Sam (Mendes, the director) - I don't think Daniel Craig was there -- and they outlined the plot and told me they were going to bump me off. My own fault, I suppose. Ever since Goldeneye, when the entire film unit went off to Monte Carlo and St Petersburg and I only had three days in Watford, I'd been begging them to let me out from behind my desk. Well, they did finally let me out from behind my desk... and they shot me. (Laughs) Apparently, it was Daniel's idea to have me killed. But first I had to suffer the indignity of being sacked by Ralph Fiennes.'



Given that treatment, does Daniel figure on her list of her best Bonds?



'I'll always have a soft spot for Sean (Connery) because he was the original, but what's lovely is that both Pierce and Daniel really made it their own,' she writes.



'They each have a great sense of humour and can be self-deprecating, which I find very attractive in life, and which I think is an essential quality for Bond.'



And in case you've always wanted to know what 'M' stood for, she brings the reveal to your notice too: 'When M dies, Bond is handed a box she has bequeathed to him. Underneath it there's a label, which reads: "Olivia Mansfield." I love the fact that her actual name isn't revealed until the final moments in the film. My middle name is Olivia -- I wonder if that's where they got the idea from.'