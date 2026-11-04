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GRP seizes Rs 1.4 cr from train passenger in Bengal

Wed, 04 November 2026
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20:18
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The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Wednesday seized Rs 1.40 crore in cash from a passenger at Kharagpur railway station in West Bengal, an official said.

After alighting from a Jan Shatabdi Express, the passenger was waiting on a platform to board another train to Howrah in the morning, a South Eastern Railway official said.

As his movements raised suspicion, GRP personnel intercepted him and asked him to open his luggage and backpack.

The security personnel found bundles of Rs 500 notes totalling Rs 1.40 crore in the bag, the official said.

The case has been handed over to the Income Tax Department for further investigation into the source and purpose of the undeclared cash.

A GRP source said the passenger, identified as Rahul Soni, was detained and is being interrogated.

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