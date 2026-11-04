Gokul Dairy power tussle: Opp slams Maha govt's move

19:15

Opposition Congress and NCP (SP) in Maharashtra as well as a leader of the ruling Shiv Sena on Wednesday criticised the state government over its decision to appoint state-nominated members to Gokul Dairy in Kolhapur, calling the move a "murder of democracy".



While NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar said "public stripping of democracy was underway on Gokul's Kurukshetra", Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal said the move amounted to overturning the democratic mandate and disregarding the Constitution.



Ravindra Dhangekar, a leader of BJP ally Shiv Sena, also hit out at the government over its decision, saying that esteemed institutions would crumble "in the frenzy to seize control" of the milk union.



The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday approved the appointment of five government-nominated members to the managing committees of cooperative institutions which have an annual turnover of more than Rs 500 crore, excluding district central cooperative banks. Four of the members will be entitled to vote in the board of directors.



Congress MLC Satej Patil-backed Rajarshi Shahu Shetkari Samavichari Aghadi won 13 of the 25 seats in the elections of the Kolhapur District Cooperative Milk Producers' Union, better known as Gokul Dairy. The Mahayuti secured 12 seats. However, even as days have passed since the election results, the post of its chairman is lying vacant due to absence of the required quorum of 14 directors during election meetings.



In a strongly-worded social media post, Rohit Pawar alleged that the BJP had still not recovered from its defeat in the Gokul Dairy elections and was now attempting to gain control of the cooperative by appointing four government-nominated directors and granting them voting rights.



"The BJP still doesn't seem to have recovered from its shameful defeat in Gokul. That's why the government has appointed four government-nominated members to Gokul. Now this government will try to give them voting rights too. In this way, the public stripping of democracy is underway on Gokul's Kurukshetra," he said.



Taking a dig at the BJP, Pawar said the party had organised a 'Save Democracy' rally just two days ago, while its actions in Gokul contradicted its stated commitment to democratic values.



"The irony is that just two days ago, the same hypocritical and deceitful BJP had taken out a 'Save Democracy' rally. This proves that the teeth they bare are definitely not for eating," he said.



Pawar also called upon the elected members of Gokul Dairy to rise against what he described as an assault on democracy rather than remain silent spectators.



"When democracy is being murdered in broad daylight like this, the members cannot just play the role of spectators; they will also need to prepare to blow the conch shell to save Gokul and democracy," he said.



State Congress chief Sapkal said the decision was aimed at overturning the democratic mandate and disregarding the Constitution.



"Gokul's members had reposed faith in Congress leader Satej Patil's leadership in the recently concluded election, despite the contest being between Patil on one side and the Mahayuti on the other," he said.



The Congress leader alleged that the government's decision to appoint nominated members and grant voting rights to four of them amounted to disregarding the Constitution and democratic principles to capture control of the cooperative body.



Shiv Sena leader Dhangekar also criticised the state government's move and said an assault is being mounted on the autonomy of the 'Gokul' Milk Union.



The democratic mandate of 5,400 milk societies and five and a half lakh farmers must be respected, he said.



"If there is interference by government-appointed directors merely in the frenzy to seize control of the union or through political maneuvering, these esteemed institutions will crumble," the former MLA said.



The Maharashtra cabinet's decision to appoint government-nominated expert directors to cooperative institutions meeting the prescribed financial criteria, has triggered a political confrontation. The opposition alleges that the government was attempting to alter the electoral mandate and secure control of the influential cooperative dairy.



Gokul, one of western Maharashtra's major cooperative institutions, has an annual turnover of more than Rs 4,000 crore.