Former Sena (UBT) MLA Santosh Tarfe joins Shinde camp

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Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde; Photograph: @mieknathshinde/X





-- REDIFF NEWS

In a boost to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, former Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Dr Santosh Tarfe on Wednesday joined the ruling Shiv Sena led by him in Thane.Tarfe, a former MLA from Hingoli district, was personally welcomed into the party by Eknath Shinde, the Shiv Sena said in a statement.The Deputy CM expressed confidence that Tarfe joining the party would be instrumental in carrying forward the development works for the tribal community in the area.Along with Tarfe some other Shiv Sena (UBT) functionaries from Hingoli, including local leaders, also joined the Shiv Sena.Shinde appealed to the new entrants to devote themselves to the service of society and the party.He assured them that the government will facilitate them by providing all support for development projects, infrastructure, and all the initiatives needed for the development of the tribal people.