Find a Finn date: Win an all-expenses paid trip to Finland

Imagine spending a few days in gloriously beautiful Finland, the world's happiest country, enjoying the snowy arctic forests, meeting reindeer, experiencing a sauna, viewing the amazing Northern Lights and taking in a romantic evening.
Visit Finland is running a competition where 16 single adults can win a fully-paid trip in February 2027 to Finland and date with a Finn.
Entries open November 10, 2026 and the competition has been titled Finnish Dinner Date.
The offer includes flights, hotels, meals and a group dinner date with single Finns in either Helsinki or Tampere.
Head to the Visit Finland site
to find the requirements.
-- REDIFF GET AHEAD