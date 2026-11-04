Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Find a Finn date: Win an all-expenses paid trip to Finland

Wed, 04 November 2026
Share:
12:38
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ximonic (Simo Rsnen)/Wikimedia Commons
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ximonic (Simo Rsnen)/Wikimedia Commons
Imagine spending a few days in gloriously beautiful Finland, the world's happiest country, enjoying the snowy arctic forests, meeting reindeer, experiencing a sauna, viewing the amazing Northern Lights and taking in a romantic evening. 

Visit Finland is running a competition where 16 single adults can win a fully-paid trip in February 2027 to Finland and date with a Finn. 

Entries open November 10, 2026 and the competition has been titled Finnish Dinner Date. 

The offer includes flights, hotels, meals and a group dinner date with single Finns in either Helsinki or Tampere.

Head to the Visit Finland site to find the requirements.

-- REDIFF GET AHEAD

TOP STORIES

LIVE! America big enough for all of us, says 1st Muslim senator
LIVE! America big enough for all of us, says 1st Muslim senator

NZ vs India: 1st ODI Updates: Rain recedes as play interrupted in Auckland
NZ vs India: 1st ODI Updates: Rain recedes as play interrupted in Auckland

Dems seize US House, Senate in big setback for Trump
Dems seize US House, Senate in big setback for Trump

Democrats are projected to gain control of both the US House of Representatives and the Senate in the 2026 midterm elections, marking a significant shift in the balance of power and delivering major victories in traditionally Republican...

Rohit Roy On Sanjay Gupta: 'Poor Guy's Always Troubled Because...
Rohit Roy On Sanjay Gupta: 'Poor Guy's Always Troubled Because...

'Sanjay is like family. I think the poor guy is always troubled because whenever he writes a film, he's like, Rohit ko kaunsa role doon?'

14 Hidden Ways You Are Losing Money
14 Hidden Ways You Are Losing Money

Becoming wealthier isn't only about earning more money. Sometimes, it starts with stopping the money you already earn from quietly disappearing.