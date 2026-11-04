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Female elephant found dead near iron ore mine in Jharkhand

Wed, 04 November 2026
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17:57
Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo
Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo
An adult female elephant was reported dead in a paddy field near iron ore mine in the West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand on Wednesday.

The villagers found the carcass in a field close to Landub Gena forest and informed the forest officials, Chaibasa Divisional Forest Officer Aditya Narayan said.

While a team from the Noamundi forest range team arrived at the location along with an earth excavator, a five-member team from Odisha's Nalda sector reached the area around noon and interrogated the villagers.

One of the villagers informed that a herd of nearly 20 elephants had been residing in the forest close to the village and had destroyed paddy crops.

The forest department said the carcass had not been found to have any external injury marks. The carcass would be examined by a team of local vets to determine the cause of death.

This news comes days after a baby elephant drowned in an unconstructed irrigation well in Sindri Gauri at Noamundi. The animal was later buried in a paddy field in the village.

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