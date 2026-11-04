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FDA suspends licences of 18 food establishments across Maha; seizes stocks

Wed, 04 November 2026
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The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended licences of 18 food establishments and seized stock of eatables and food ingredients worth Rs 54.37 lakh during a statewide enforcement drive ahead of the Diwali festival, officials said.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the FDA gave information about the action taken during inspections conducted on November 3 across seven divisions of the state, targeting manufacturers, stockists and sellers of sweets, milk products, farsan (fried salt-based snacks), spices, edible oil, dry fruits and other food articles.

The seized stock comprises food articles worth Rs 37.49 lakh and prohibited food products worth Rs 16.87 lakh, the statement said. The action also included stopping business at four establishments, registering two FIRs and arresting three persons.

Of the 18 licences suspended, five establishments were in Greater Mumbai, six in Pune, five in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and two in Amravati division.

Among the prominent establishments facing licence suspension in Mumbai were ITC Limited in Andheri (East), Zepto in Kandivali (East), Sheetals in Dadar (West) and Bhagwati Stores in Borivali, it said.

The FDA said the establishments were found to have serious deficiencies, including manufacturing food in unhygienic conditions. 

Bhagwati Stores was also found to have insect infestation, rotten food articles, improper storage and non-compliance with prescribed food storage practices.

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