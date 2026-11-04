Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

ED raids 10 premises in Rs 120 cr investment fraud

Wed, 04 November 2026
Share:
13:04
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
Kalpana Financial Services lured investors with promises of fixed monthly returns ranging from 3.5-7%, or 42-84% per annum, according to the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Investors were told that their money would be invested in share market and trading activities.

The ED raided 10 premises in Odisha and West Bengal linked to Kalpana Financial Services and conducted searches to uncover the investment scam. 

The promoters of the scheme collected Rs 120 crore from the public, ED said.

The raids were conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The probe was launched after the Odisha police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) registered an FIR.

-- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump will be impeached multiple times: Republican senator
LIVE! Trump will be impeached multiple times: Republican senator

NZ vs India: 1st ODI Updates: Kohli brings up his 80th ODI half-ton
NZ vs India: 1st ODI Updates: Kohli brings up his 80th ODI half-ton

Dems seize US House, Senate in big setback for Trump
Dems seize US House, Senate in big setback for Trump

Democrats are projected to gain control of both the US House of Representatives and the Senate in the 2026 midterm elections, marking a significant shift in the balance of power and delivering major victories in traditionally Republican...

Abdul El-Sayed becomes first Muslim US Senator
Abdul El-Sayed becomes first Muslim US Senator

Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed has claimed victory in Michigan's Senate race, making him the first Muslim elected to the United States Senate, a historic win amidst a nationwide Democratic sweep in the 2026 midterm elections.

Tough road ahead for Trump as voters abandon Reps
Tough road ahead for Trump as voters abandon Reps

Democrats are projected to gain control of the US House of Representatives, marking a significant political shift. This comes as voters express discontent over economic anxiety, the Iran war, and tariffs, leading to a rebuke of the...