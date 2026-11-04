ED raids 10 premises in Rs 120 cr investment fraud

13:04

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Kalpana Financial Services lured investors with promises of fixed monthly returns ranging from 3.5-7%, or 42-84% per annum, according to the Enforcement Directorate (ED).





Investors were told that their money would be invested in share market and trading activities.





The ED raided 10 premises in Odisha and West Bengal linked to Kalpana Financial Services and conducted searches to uncover the investment scam.





The promoters of the scheme collected Rs 120 crore from the public, ED said.





The raids were conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).





The probe was launched after the Odisha police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) registered an FIR.





-- REDIFF NEWS