DUMB AS A ROCK: Trump rants about Fox News anchor

08:58





-- REDIFF NEWS

Indian-American Democrats Suhas Subramanyam and Aruna Miller have won re-election, while Pia Dandiya has secured victory in the 2026 US midterm elections, marking early wins for candidates from the community as results began coming in on Tuesday.Subramanyam, 40, was re-elected to the US House of Representatives from Virginia. Miller, 61, retained her post as Maryland's lieutenant governor, while Dandiya, 39, won Florida's 22nd Congressional District.Meanwhile, Republican Vivek Ramaswamy was trailing in the Ohio governor's race.Americans voted in what are being seen as some of the most consequential midterm elections in recent years. Early surveys suggested the polls could deliver a rebuke to President Donald Trump, reflecting growing voter discontent and a desire for change.Several other Indian-American candidates were still awaiting the outcome of their races, with vote counting underway across the country.Republican Shelley Capito of West Virginia and Democrat Wesley Bell, contesting Missouri's 1st Congressional District, won re-election.Democrats also flipped a Senate seat in North Carolina and secured victories in Georgia and New Hampshire. Former North Carolina governor Roy Cooper defeated Republican Michael Whatley in the Senate race.More than 210 million Americans were eligible to vote in the elections, which began at 6 am Eastern time on Tuesday. Voters were choosing representatives for all 435 seats in the US House of Representatives, 37 seats in the Senate, 36 governors and several local public offices.Preliminary national results from CNN's Voter Poll suggested that voters were broadly dissatisfied with the state of the country, the economy and Trump's performance in office.Trump remained at the White House throughout the day, meeting with advisers as voters headed to polling stations across the country. On Tuesday afternoon, he posted a series of endorsements for Republican candidates on X.Speaking to staffers and volunteers at a phone bank in Washington, House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said his party was on the "brink of dramatic change" and close to reclaiming the House."We're going to deliver a Congress that actually puts the American people first," he said.A Fox News voter survey found that the economy was the most pressing issue for voters, followed closely by concerns over the state of democracy.At the White House, Trump watched election coverage on Fox News but took issue with the presence of liberal commentator Jessica Tarlov on the channel."Watching the Pre-Election Results on Fox News, but I can't stand Jessica Tarlov's voice - DUMB AS A ROCK, but it's the voice that gets me. Have to go somewhere else until that LOSER is off the air - I'll be back later," Trump wrote on Truth Social.Several members of Trump's Cabinet also spoke to reporters during the day, highlighting the administration's achievements. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin were among those who addressed the media.Secretary of State Marco Rubio was seen entering the White House's West Wing but indicated that he did not wish to speak to reporters.Vice President JD Vance, meanwhile, took to X to remind voters of the Trump administration's efforts to cut taxes over the past year and a half.