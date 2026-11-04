Dems gain as El-Sayed leads Michigan Senate race

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Photograph: Dieu-Nalio Chery/Reuters

In the South Carolina Senate race the seat is leaning towards the Democrats.





CBS News estimated that Annie Andrews, the Democratic candidate, is leading Darline Graham, the Republican incumbent and sister of the late Sen. Lindsey Graham. The last time a Democrat won a Senate race in South Carolina was 1998.

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed has taken an early lead over Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan's Senate race, as preliminary election trends also show Democratic candidate James Talarico making gains in Texas, with the party registering strong performances in several other states during the 2026 US midterm elections.According to, El-Sayed was leading Rogers in Oakland County, Michigan, with just under 40 per cent of the votes counted, as the first substantial batch of results from the county came in.The early advantage is significant for El-Sayed, as Oakland County is home to Democratic Representative Haley Stevens, who made headlines over the weekend after endorsing Republican candidate Mike Rogers.Despite Stevens' endorsement, the initial vote count indicated support for El-Sayed in the county. However, with a substantial number of votes yet to be counted, the final outcome remains uncertain.noted that Oakland County has historically voted Democratic, with former Vice President Kamala Harris winning the county by slightly more than 10 percentage points in the 2024 presidential election.Speaking as the polls were nearing closure, El-Sayed expressed confidence in his campaign's position but cautioned against assuming a predetermined outcome."I feel really good about where we are right now, but nothing is a foregone conclusion. It's with the voters. We finished our campaign up yesterday. We're here just to talk to voters and encourage people to get out and vote. In the end, this is about what Michigan wants in its politics," he said.Addressing the significance of his candidacy, El-Sayed said he was focused on becoming Michigan's next senator rather than making history as the first person to hold a particular distinction."I'm not running to be the first anything. I'm running to be the next senator for Michigan," he said.He also spoke about political divisions and the treatment of communities under the Trump administration, saying that America should remain inclusive of people from different backgrounds and beliefs."The thing that I take real seriously is that a lot of kids have had to watch their President demonize somebody as a function of their name or the way they pray. And all of us have been told we're not quite enough in the past. And to watch a President of the United States do that is really quite sad," El-Sayed said.He further added, "But my argument has always been that America is a big place with big ideas. And there are always some small-minded people who want to make America small like them. But America is a lot bigger than that. And I hope that today's outcome is a demonstration of just how big America is."The Democratic candidate also said his campaign was prepared for different possible outcomes while expressing hope for a decisive result."We're bracing for all outcomes, but we're hoping that this outcome is decisive in the way that it can't be challenged by somebody who has bad faith opinions about democracy," El-Sayed said.