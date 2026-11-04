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'Democrats may now consider impeaching Trump'

Wed, 04 November 2026
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12:46
Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar
Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar
Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar on Wednesday said Democrats should keep the possibility of impeaching US President Donald Trump open over his tariff policies, accusing him of making unilateral decisions without considering their wider economic impact.

Speaking about the implications of the 2026 US midterm election results for India-US relations, Thanedar criticised Trump's trade policies, particularly the tariffs imposed on India and other countries. He said the President could not afford to run the country through arbitrary and unpredictable decisions.

" What he has done with the tariffs with India or anywhere else, he cannot run a chaotic system. Getting up in the morning, whatever he feels like, trying to slap these tariffs indiscriminately without much thought. He will not be able to operate that way," Thanedar said.

He added that Democrats should consider impeachment if Trump continued to pursue such an approach.

"And if he does, then Democrats should consider and make sure that impeachment of this president is on the table," he said.

Thanedar, who represents Michigan's 13th Congressional District in the US House of Representatives, also predicted that a Democrat would win the 2028 presidential election, saying Trump's political approach could work against his party.

"At this rate, in 2028, a Democrat will become the next president of the United States. One thing that Trump should get a loud and clear message for here is that he cannot act unilaterally," he said.

His remarks come after a major setback for Republicans in the 2026 US midterm elections. US television networks have projected that Democrats will take control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, a shift that could significantly change the balance of power in Washington.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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