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Democrats headed to flip US House, Jeffries to become 1st African American speaker

Wed, 04 November 2026
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09:25
Hakeem Jeffries
Hakeem Jeffries
Democrats are projected to regain control of the US House of Representatives in the 2026 midterm elections, setting the stage for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries to make history as the first African American Speaker of the House.

CNN projected a Democratic victory in the lower chamber, a major shift in Washington's balance of power that could give the party greater leverage to scrutinise President Donald Trump's administration during the final two years of his term.

NBC News also projected that Democrats would win the House, estimating that the party could secure a majority of at least 244 seats.

The projected victory puts Jeffries, a 56-year-old Democrat from New York who has won his eighth term in Congress, in line to become the next Speaker. However, he will still need to secure the backing of a majority of House members in a floor vote when the new Congress convenes on January 3.

With Democrats poised to take control of the chamber, Jeffries is expected to lead the party's efforts to challenge the Trump administration and step up congressional oversight of the executive branch, CNN reported.

Jeffries has steadily climbed the Democratic leadership ranks and built a strong base of support among party lawmakers, including members of the leadership team and the Congressional Black Caucus.

His potential elevation to the speakership also carries historical significance because of the civil rights legacy of his congressional district. Some neighbourhoods represented by Jeffries were once part of the district represented by Shirley Chisholm, who made history in 1968 as the first African American woman elected to the US Congress.

Speaking to reporters in Washington on Tuesday night, Jeffries said Democrats were close to reclaiming the House but cautioned against assuming the outcome was settled.

"We're going to continue to run through the finish line," Jeffries said, according to CBS News.

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