Democrats did a good job, Trump concedes

11:33

US President Donald Trump congratulated Democrats on their string of victories in the midterm elections but insisted that the results should not be seen as a verdict on his presidency.



"The Democrats did a good job. They fought hard," Trump said in a phone interview with Fox News.



Several candidates backed by Trump suffered defeats in states he had comfortably won in the 2024 presidential election. However, he attributed their losses to the candidates themselves rather than dissatisfaction with his administration's policies, particularly on the economy and the war with Iran.



"I don't view it as a hit on me," he said, adding that his presidency had delivered "the greatest two years in the history of the presidency".