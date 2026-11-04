Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms becomes first Black woman elected governor

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Keisha Lance Bottoms





-- REDIFF NEWS

Voters across the United States are casting their ballots in the 2026 midterm elections, with control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate at stake.Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms won the Georgia governor's race, marking the first gubernatorial pickup of the night for either party. She also made history as the first Black woman elected governor in the United States. In neighbouring Florida, Republican Byron Donalds won the governor's race, becoming the state's first Black governor, reports AP.Democrat Roy Cooper won North Carolina's Senate race, giving his party its first Senate pickup of the night. In Georgia, Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff secured re-election in another closely watched contest.Republicans failed to capture a Senate seat in New Hampshire, while Democrats fell short in their bid to win Florida.Democrats need a net gain of three seats to take control of the Senate. The races in Alaska, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Ohio and Texas remain among the most closely watched contests.In the House, Democrats have flipped three seats so far. If they retain all the districts they currently hold, the gains would be enough to secure a majority. Republicans, meanwhile, are expected to win a handful of Democratic-held seats in states that redrew their congressional boundaries.The fight for control of Congress is unfolding largely in areas that President Donald Trump won by wide margins in the previous election. But rising living costs have emerged as a major concern for voters, potentially reshaping the political landscape as the results come in.