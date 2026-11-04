Cyclone Murasu: 9 TN fishermen go missing at sea

14:43

Image: ANI Photo





They went missing after their mechanised boat lost contact amid rough weather conditions



The vessel, owned by a local fisherman identified as Selvalagan, lost communication with the fishermen on land at 3 pm on November 3.



According to fisherman Sathish Kumar, the crew was instructed to return to the shore due to the rough weather but could not make the journey, prompting them to drop anchor alongside another vessel.



The fishing community has submitted formal complaints to the assistant director of fisheries, the Coast Guard, and state ministers, seeking immediate intervention.



The fishermen have requested the Tamil Nadu government to take immediate action and deploy Coast Guard ships and helicopters to rescue the nine men.



-- REDIFF NEWS

A crew of nine fishermen had set out for deep-sea fishing on October 29 in a vessel bearing the registration number TN 02 MM 2584 from the Kasimedu fishing harbour in Chennai.