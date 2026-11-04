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Court sentences rape accused to 10 years RI after he marries victim

Wed, 04 November 2026
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16:35
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
The Latur district court has sentenced 35-year-old Vipul Sakharam Bankar to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment even though he married his minor rape victim during the trial. 

Bankar, who was accused of luring the girl with the promise of marriage, abducting her, and sexually assaulting the minor girl, was found guilty by the court. 

Judge S A Sayyed passed the order on November 2 and ordered him to pay a fine of Rs 5,000.

The girl's father had filed a complaint, post which the Latur Rural Police booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Bankar later married the girl and later cited his marriage and the birth of a child as a defence to escape punishment. 

However, prosecutors pointed out that the couple was not living together due to marital disputes, after which the court sentenced him.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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