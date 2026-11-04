Court sentences 10 years RI to rape accused after he married victim

16:35

Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash

The Latur District Court sentenced 35-year-old Vipul Sakharam Bankar to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment even though he married his minor rape victim during the trial.



Bankar was accused of luring the girl with the promise of marriage, abducting her, and sexually assaulting her on September 26, 2015 and was found guilty of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor girl. Judge S A Sayyed passed the order on November 2 and ordered him to pay a fine of Rs 5,000.



The girl's father filed a complaint, post which the Latur Rural Police booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.



Bankar later married the girl and asked the court to record her testimony again, but the court rejected his request. He cited his marriage to the girl and the birth of a child as a defense to escape punishment.



However, prosecutors pointed out that the couple was not living together any longer due to marital disputes.



-- REDIFF NEWS