Constable drives drunk, rams car into Pune police commissioner's gate

13:34





The constable was alone in the car at the time of the incident.



According to police officials, he has a history of disciplinary issues and has been involved in several offences earlier.





He was suspended in 2025 and reinstated in 2026, and is reported to be suffering from mental health issues.



-- REDIFF NEWS

A constable rammed his car into the gate of Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar's bungalow. The constable was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.There were no injuries, and he was detained following the incident which took place on November 3, Tuesday at the commissioner's official residence in the Cantonment area.