Consider regulated timings for firecrackers: HC to Maha govt

17:40

The Bombay High Court has asked the Maharashtra government to consider the applicability of the Supreme Court's directions for regulated timings for bursting firecrackers during Diwali to prevent severe environmental and health hazards in the city.



In a 13-page order, issued after taking suo motu note of the pulling down of a video of actress Dia Mirza on Diwali by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale referred to a set of directions issued by the Supreme Court on October 29, in the context of the high levels of pollution prevailing in the Delhi-NCR region during the festive season.



The HC order, which was made available on Wednesday, said that the court was of the opinion that it would also be appropriate for the state government and other authorities, including the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, the BMC, and the Police Department, to consider these directions, particularly in regard to the timings for bursting firecrackers.



The Supreme Court had directed that the bursting of approved green crackers during Diwali be restricted to specific windows between 6 AM and 7 AM and 8 PM and 10 PM in the National Capital Region (NCR).



"In our opinion, it would be appropriate for the State Government and the concerned authorities in Maharashtra to consider the applicability and implementation of the said directions in the State, having regard to the prevailing local conditions," the court said.



The apex court had recently underscored that while Diwali is a joyous national festival celebrated across communities, the unregulated bursting of firecrackers poses severe environmental and health hazards. It can trigger sharp spikes in the Air Quality Index (AQI) and generate microscopic particulate matter (PM) that remains trapped in the atmosphere for days, the SC had said.



In the same order, the High Court termed the deletion of actor Mirza's social media awareness message against firecrackers "most unfortunate", and observed that there is no room for factionalism or individualism when public health and environmental initiatives are undertaken in pursuance of court orders.



The bench lauded Mirza and other prominent public figures, including Madhuri Dixit, Nishigandha Wad, Ajinkya Rahane, Harshada Khanwilkar, Swapnil Joshi, and Kushal Badrike, for voluntarily stepping forward without remuneration to support the public health and environmental campaign.



While the hearing took place on Tuesday, the BMC has still not uploaded the video of the actress.



The High Court held that it would be "ideal and eminently desirable" for the municipal corporation to restore the deleted post on its official handles, emphasising that Mumbai's rich cultural heritage survives on the spirit of togetherness.