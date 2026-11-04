Cong cites US polls to argue against Modi's ONOE

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-- REDIFF NEWS

The Congress on Wednesday said the US midterm election results underlined the importance of such polls in holding governments accountable, arguing that the Modi government's proposal for 'One Nation, One Election' would weaken that mechanism.The opposition party also said the US elections had helped restore the institutional checks and balances essential to a constitutional democracy, alleging that these had been "dangerously disturbed" in India since 2014.The Congress reaction came after Democrats won control of both the US House of Representatives and the Senate, dealing a major electoral blow to President Donald Trump and paving the way for increased congressional scrutiny of his administration.US media reports attributed the results to voter discontent over rising prices, the war with Iran and allegations of corruption within the government.Reacting to the outcome in a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh described it as a "stunning verdict" against Trump."Personalities aside, the results demonstrate the power of mid-term polls to enforce accountability. In our own country, the ONOE (One Nation, One Election) idea that is being advocated by the Modi government will significantly blunt that instrument," Ramesh said.He also pointed to the importance of institutional checks and balances, saying the US midterm elections had helped restore a key feature of constitutional democracy."That balance has been dangerously disturbed in India since 2014," he added.