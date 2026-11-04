CM VIjay names three-month baby, gifts 22k gold ring

11:41

Kind courtesy TVK IT Wing/X (formerly Twitter)

The mother must be a permanent resident of Tamil Nadu.

The child must be born on or after June 22, 2026.

The baby must be delivered in a government-run health institution or government hospital in Tamil Nadu (private hospitals are not covered).

-REDIFF NEWS









Tamil Nadu chief minister Joseph Vijay recently met supporters at a welfare event during his visit to Perundurai in Erode district.During the event, a woman named Poojashree, from Salem district requested Vijay to name her newborn baby. After naming the boy 'Vijay' he also gifted him a 22 carat gold ring under the 'Thaaimaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam' (Maternal Uncle Gold Ring Scheme).Announced in September 2026, 'Thaaimaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam' is an initiative launched by Vijay to provide a one-gram gold ring to newborn babies under the following conditions: