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CM VIjay names three-month baby, gifts 22k gold ring

Wed, 04 November 2026
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11:41
Kind courtesy TVK IT Wing/X (formerly Twitter)
Kind courtesy TVK IT Wing/X (formerly Twitter)
Tamil Nadu chief minister Joseph Vijay recently met supporters at a welfare event during his visit to Perundurai in Erode district. 

During the event, a woman named Poojashree, from Salem district requested Vijay to name her newborn baby. After naming the boy 'Vijay' he also gifted him a 22 carat gold ring under the 'Thaaimaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam' (Maternal Uncle Gold Ring Scheme).

Announced in September 2026, 'Thaaimaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam' is an initiative launched by Vijay to provide a one-gram gold ring to newborn babies under the following conditions:
  • The mother must be a permanent resident of Tamil Nadu.
  • The child must be born on or after June 22, 2026.
  • The baby must be delivered in a government-run health institution or government hospital in Tamil Nadu (private hospitals are not covered).
-REDIFF NEWS


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