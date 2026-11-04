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Close relatives rape 2 sisters and another girl in Jharkhand

Wed, 04 November 2026
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12:03
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Pexels
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Pexels
Close relatives raped three girls, including two sisters, in Jharkhand on October 2, within the limits of Khunti police station.

Complaints were lodged at the women's police station based on statements of the survivors following which the police arrested the three accused on November 3, Tuesday. 

The accused allegedly took the girls away by luring them, later raping them.

Khunti SP Rishabha Garg said that they all three accused are close relatives of the girls. They have been booked under relevant sections of the BNS and the POCSO Act

The survivors have undergone medical examinations. Further investigation into the case is underway.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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