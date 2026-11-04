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China Wants To Work With Pakistan On...

Wed, 04 November 2026
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IMAGE: Liu Haixing with Field Marshal Asim Munir in Islamabad, November 2, 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy ISPR
IMAGE: Liu Haixing with Field Marshal Asim Munir in Islamabad, November 2, 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy ISPR

China wants to work with Pakistan to improve security for a 2.0 version of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

'China is willing to work with Pakistan to ensure the safe and smooth operation of the strategic passage and foster a stable and secure environment for cooperation,' Liu Haixing, head of the Chinese communist party's international department, told Pakistan Field Marshal Asim Munir when they met on Monday.

The Chinese would like to be involved in improving security at Gwadar port in Balochistan. Baloch militants have repeatedly targeted Pakistan government installations in Gwadar, and Chinese individuals working in the area have been collateral damage.

Liu -- a diplomat by training and a member of the communist party's central committee -- was on his first visit to Pakistan after his appointment last year.

'China is ready to continue to firmly support Pakistan on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, expand practical cooperation across various fields and strengthen high-level security cooperation,' Liu told Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif when they met on Monday.

Liu flew to Dhaka on Tuesday and met with Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rehman on Wednesday morning.

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