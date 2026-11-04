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CCTV captures 9YO girl's collapse, death in classroom

Wed, 04 November 2026
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The Delhi police received a PCR call around 9.52 am about the collapse of a nine-year-old girl studying in class 3 at a school in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar. 

The girl died after suddenly collapsing inside her classroom on Wednesday morning, with CCTV footage capturing the incident.

The CCTV footage from the classroom shows the nine-year-old girl standing inside the classroom and attempting to approach her class teacher when she suddenly collapses.

 The teacher picked her up and while other students gathered around the girl. Some of her classmates rush out of the classroom, to alert the school authorities.

The police informed that she was taken to a private hospital in Nirman Vihar, where doctors declared her brought dead.

The officials said that the police examined CCTV footage from the classroom, which showed the girl suddenly collapsing while inside the class. The circumstances leading to her collapse are yet to be ascertained. 

No conclusion has been drawn so far regarding the cause of death.

The statements from the girl's parents and the relevant school authorities will be recorded as part of the investigation.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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