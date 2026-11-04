C Joseph Vijay to felicitate exam toppers

11:41

Image: @TVKHQITWingOffl/X

Students who topped the class 10 and 12 public exams from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will be felicitated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in the first phase of an award ceremony in Chennai on November 4, Wednesday.



Aimed at encouraging meritorious students, the event will feature students from 30 assembly constituencies spread across five districts: Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, and Villuppuram.



Chief Minister Vijay will personally distribute certificates and financial incentives to the high-scoring students in the presence of their parents.



-- REDIFF NEWS