Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

C Joseph Vijay to felicitate exam toppers

Wed, 04 November 2026
Share:
11:41
Image: @TVKHQITWingOffl/X
Image: @TVKHQITWingOffl/X
Students who topped the class 10 and 12 public exams from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will be felicitated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in the first phase of an award ceremony in Chennai on November 4, Wednesday.

Aimed at encouraging meritorious students, the event will feature students from 30 assembly constituencies spread across five districts: Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, and Villuppuram.

Chief Minister Vijay will personally distribute certificates and financial incentives to the high-scoring students in the presence of their parents.

-- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Not a hit on me: Trump as DEMOCRATS WIN HOUSE
LIVE! Not a hit on me: Trump as DEMOCRATS WIN HOUSE

Dems seize US House, Senate in big setback for Trump
Dems seize US House, Senate in big setback for Trump

Democrats are projected to gain control of both the US House of Representatives and the Senate in the 2026 midterm elections, marking a significant shift in the balance of power and delivering major victories in traditionally Republican...

Trump wields veto threat as Democrats take US Congress
Trump wields veto threat as Democrats take US Congress

Following the US midterm elections where Democrats gained control of both the House and Senate, former President Donald Trump has asserted his intention to use his 'Veto' power against what he calls 'insane' legislative proposals from...

Vivek Ramaswamy defeated in major Republican upset
Vivek Ramaswamy defeated in major Republican upset

Democrats have achieved significant victories in the 2026 US midterm elections, notably flipping the Ohio governorship with Amy Acton defeating Vivek Ramaswamy, and securing the Texas Senate seat with James Talarico's win over Ken...

US House to get first Black Speaker as Dems take control
US House to get first Black Speaker as Dems take control

Democrats are projected to reclaim control of the House of Representatives in the 2026 midterm elections, paving the way for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries to potentially become the first African American Speaker of the House,...