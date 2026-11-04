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BSF DIG's 28-year-old son dies after falling from 11th floor in Gurugram

Wed, 04 November 2026
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23:04
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
The son of a Border Security Force (BSF) deputy inspector general (DIG) died after allegedly falling from the 11th floor of a residential society in Gurugram on Wednesday, police said.

Asim Khanchi, 28, allegedly fell from the balcony of flat number 10B in Tower 8, Sector 85 of 'The Leaf' society around 2 pm, according to police. Security guards and residents rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the police said.

Khanchi's father, Satyawan, is a DIG with the BSF and is currently posted in Koraput, Odisha, they said.

A team from the Kherki Daula police station reached the spot after receiving information, inspected the scene, collected evidence, and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

The police have sealed the flat and the crime scene. The circumstances leading to the incident remain unclear, and police are investigating all aspects.

"A probe is underway, and the actual reasons behind the incident will only emerge once the investigation is complete and the necessary evidence is gathered," a senior police officer said.

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